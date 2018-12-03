Inauguration of Georgia’s president-elect likely to be held outside Tbilisi amid protests

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The inauguration of Georgia’s President-elect Salome Zurabishvili might not take place in Tbilisi, IPN reported.

According to the report, several cities are under consideration for the event.

Zurabishvili will be sworn in on December 16. Meanwhile, Grigol Vashadze, the candidate for president from the opposition union Unity Makes Strength who lost the election, demanded the government to create a task force for fulfilling their demands in a protest rally on December 2 in Rustaveli Avenue of Tbilisi. One of the main demands of the opposition is calling early election of parliament through the proportional representation method.

The opposition also doesn’t acknowledge the results of the presidential election.

