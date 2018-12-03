Yerevan Mayor orders to bring down illegally installed campaigning billboards, posters

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan has instructed city officials to immediately dismantle and bring down campaigning billboards and posters that have been installed illegally in areas not envisaged by law, regardless of party-affiliation.

“We must ensure equality for everybody,” he said today at a consultation. “I also call on all political forces to warn their candidates not to commit such violations,” he added.

City Hall officials also briefed the Mayor that all necessary steps have been taken to ensure the accessibility of persons with disabilities to polling stations of the city during the upcoming general election.

The consultation also discussed various other issues, including the New Year decoration actions.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan