Armenia climbs up in WEC Energy Trilemma Index

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has improved its ranking in the World Energy Council’s Energy Trilemma Index, being ranked 43rd among 125 countries. Last year, Armenia was ranked 52nd.

The 2018 report mentions that Armenia is strengthening its energy ties with neighboring Iran and Georgia, with the construction of a 400kV power transmission line with Iran underway, and a similar project with Georgia under development.

According to the report, solar energy has been developing rapidly in Armenia over the past year. Four photovoltaic power plants with a total installed capacity of 4 MW have been put into operation. A contract has been signed and the construction has started of a 50 MW photovoltaic power plant.

In the coming years, Armenia will continue to develop the potential of renewable sources of energy, in particular solar energy.

Armenia is participating in the creation of a General Electricity Market of the Member States of the Eurasian Economic Union, the report says.

The World Energy Council’s Energy Trilemma Index tool, produced in partnership with Oliver Wyman, ranks countries on their ability to provide sustainable energy through 3 dimensions: Energy security, Energy equity (accessibility and affordability), Environmental sustainability

