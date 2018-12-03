Russia harvests 110 million tons of grain

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. In 2018, Russia has harvested 110 million tons of grain, agriculture minister Dmitry Patrushev told President Vladimir Putin during a meeting, according to RIA Novosti.

According to him, the indicator is 11% more than the average annual harvest of the past five years.

Patrushev said that agricultural exports of Russia might reach 26 billion dollars this year.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan