Prosecution delivers statement at Kocharyan trial

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The prosecution is delivering its objections against the defense’s complaint at former President Robert Kocharyan’s court hearing, Kocharyan’s lawyer Hayk Alumyan told reporters outside the courtroom.

He said that Prosecutor General Arthur Davtyan is mainly presenting the objections.

“He was trying to touch upon all our arguments. I wouldn’t say that his counter-arguments were convincing, but, nevertheless, he worked in-detail, he tried to present counter-arguments detail by detail, especially regarding the immunity,” Alumyan said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan