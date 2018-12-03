Nikol Pashinyan will conduct no electoral campaign on December 7

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia, leader of “My step” block’s electoral list Nikol Pashinyan will conduct no campaign on December 7, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan told in Masis city during a pre-election campaign.

“We will conduct no electoral campaign on December 7. That day is the 30th anniversary of the earthquake. We will hold an outgoing session of the Cabinet in Gyumri. We will also visit Spitak”, Pashinyan said.

Pashinyan will not participate on the electoral campaign on December 6 as well. He will be in St. Petersburg that day to participate in the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

Early parliamentary elections will take place on December 9.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan