Prosecution completes delivering objections over Kocharyan’s case at Court of Appeal

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The prosecution has completed delivering objections over Robert Kocharyan’s case at the Court of Appeal, ARMENPRESS reports Kocharyan’s lawyer Aram Orbelyan told the reporters.

“All the representatives of the prosecution presented their objections and the discussion of their objections is over”, Orbelyan said.

He added that there are still some discussions to take place, as well as two motions that have to be discussed.

The hearing will continue on December 4, at 11am.

The Court of Appeal continues examining the complaint on the decision to eliminate former President Robert Kocharyan’s pre-trial detention on the basis of immunity.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan