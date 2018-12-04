Ex-U.S. President George H. W. Bush lies in state in U.S. Capitol Rotunda

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush will lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda in Washington D.C. until Wednesday morning, CNN reported.

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump paid their respects to the 41st President in the Capitol Rotunda on Monday night.

Trump will pay a condolence call to the Bush family on Tuesday at Blair House, according to the sources, a government house across the street from the White House.

Presidents Donald Trump, Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter are all expected to attend the funeral on Wednesday at the Washington National Cathedral, according to sources familiar with the planning of the funeral.

Former President George H.W. Bush will be eulogized by his son, former President George W. Bush.