Healthcare ministry seeks greater attention to medical condition of conscripts

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Minister of Healthcare Arsen Torosyan has chaired a meeting with medical personnel of the Central Medical Commission with the purpose of duly organizing the medical evaluation process during the 2018 winter military conscription, the ministry said.

A number of issues related to medical examination of new conscripts have been discussed.

Torosyan attached importance to the public’s confidence toward the commission, and stressed that corruption manifestations must be ruled out, and possible deferments based on faked diseases must not be allowed.

At the same time, Torosyan emphasized that they should raise vigilance towards young men having health issues and their conditions should be thoroughly examined.

The meeting also discussed the need for revising the earlier governmental decision defining the list of diseases that exempt men from mandatory service.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan