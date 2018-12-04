Europe’s most expensive Christmas Tree unveiled in Munich, Germany
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Munich gold dealer Pro Aurum has erected the Europe’s most expensive Christmas Tree in Munich, TASS reported.
The Tree costs over 2.3 million Euros.
The company constructed the Tree out of 2,018 gold coins topped with a glittering golden star.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
