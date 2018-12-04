No quorum in Parliament: Registration of MPs continues

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The four-day sitting has not kicked off in the Parliament due to absence of quorum, reports Armenpress.

14 MPs were registered, but the quorum requires presence of 53 lawmakers.

Speaker of Parliament Ara Babloyan said in any case they need to wait: “According to the point 4 of the Article 51 of the Parliament’s Rules of Procedure, the registration continues until a required number of MPs are registered, but no more than 4 hours”, the Speaker said.

The registration of MPs continues. 25 MPs are registered at the moment.

The session agenda includes the Prosecutor General’s motion to launch a criminal prosecution against MP Aram Harutyunyan and remand him in custody.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan