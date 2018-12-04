Ambassadors accredited to Hague discuss results of recent La Francophonie Summit held in Yerevan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The session of the Francophonie Ambassadors accredited to the Netherlands was held in the Peace Palace in Hague on December 3 during which Armenian Ambassador Tigran Balayan introduced the results of the recent La Francophonie Summit in Yerevan and the adjacent events, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

Ambassador Balayan said Armenia did everything for organizing and holding the Summit at a high level, and it can be noted that all guests in Armenia left Yerevan with a high mood and desire to again visit the country.

Tigran Balayan comprehensively touched upon the documents adopted based on the Summit results, as well as the road map which is based on the La Francophonie fundamental values and guides the activity of the organization for the upcoming five years.

Talking about the economic component of the Summit, the Armenian Ambassador said the Economic Forum, organized in Armenia in accordance with the La Francophonie economic strategy, provided an opportunity to establish partnership with regional and sub-regional economic spaces and create a network of ministers of the Francophonie countries on digital technology matters.

The Ambassador also introduced Armenia’s chairmanship priorities and initiatives in the International Organization of La Francophonie and informed that a number of events will be implemented jointly with the UNESCO and the Council of Europe.

Following his remarks Tigran Balayan answered to the questions of the Ambassadors.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan