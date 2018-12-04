Armenia, Artsakh seek development of agriculture

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. During a two-day official visit to Artsakh, caretaker Minister of Agriculture of Armenia Gegham Gevorgyan had meetings with President Bako Sahakyan, State Minister Grigory Martirosyan and Minister of Agriculture Zhirayr Mirzoyan.

The first meeting was with the leadership of the agriculture ministry, followed by an expanded-format meeting with the staff, the ministry said.

Prospects of cooperation were discussed at the meeting.

Gevoryan attached importance to firm cooperation and said that the sides must jointly be able to develop the agriculture of the two countries.

Artsakh’s agriculture minister Zhirayr Mirzoyan said they’ve discussed a wide range of issues of mutual interest.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan