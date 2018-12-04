Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 December

UPDATED: Armenian military training aircraft disappears from radars, search and rescue operations underway


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Ground control has lost contact with a military SU-25 aircraft that was conducting a scheduled training flight.

Contact was lost around 10:20, December 4, the defense ministry said.

The aircraft took off from the Gyumri airport at 10:06.

Search and rescue operations are underway.

No further details were immediately available.

UPDATES:

14:22 - Military confirms the plane has crashed, wreckage found 

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




