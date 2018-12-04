Armenian Ambassador presents copy of his credentials to Syrian FM

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ambassador to Syria Tigran Gevorgyan on December 3 presented the copy of his credentials to vice prime minister, minister of foreign affairs and Diaspora Walid al-Mouallem, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

Welcoming the new Ambassador, the Syrian FM congratulated him on assuming office and wished success in his mission. Walid al-Mouallem added that Syria is greatly interested in deepening and developing the relations with friendly Armenia.

In his turn Ambassador Gevorgyan thanked for the warm words and assured that he will make all efforts to further intensify the bilateral relations and expand the multisectoral cooperation.

The officials also discussed a number of issues of bilateral agenda during the meeting.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan