ENEMO describes campaigning process as “calm and peaceful”

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. According to the interim report of the European Network of Election Monitoring Organizations (ENEMO), an organization observing the general election of Armenia, the campaigning is proceeding calmly and peacefully.

ENEMO Mission Head Zlatko Vujovic told a news conference today that there is big progress in preventing state resource abuses compared to the previous electoral processes, which also concerns implementation of electoral administration.

“The first part of the campaigning was calm and peaceful, although there were cases of hate speech,” Vujovic said. At the same time, the ENEMO Mission Head said that the hate speech is a lot less than in a number of other countries.

“We were pleasantly surprised that this election campaign was proceeding peacefully, taking into consideration the fact that the changes in the country took place very recently. We’ve recorded certain cases of hate speech, but if we take into account the general level, here the hate atmosphere is a lot lower than in other countries during similar campaigns,” Vujovic said.

Zlatko Vujovic said that there is political will in Armenia, that will support fair elections. “In Armenia, like in any other country, organizations dealing with elections must be free, independent and act within the law,” Vujovic said.

ENEMO Armenia Mission Press and Logistic Officer Maja Milikic said this is the first observer mission of ENEMO in Armenia.

“ENEMO started its activities in the beginning of November and will stay in the country another six weeks after the election,” she said.

ENEMO will publish its report one month after the election.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan