UPDATED: Search and rescue ops for missing military jet underway in Shirak province

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The search and rescue operations for the missing military SU-25 jet are being carried out in Maralik and Artik, as well as nearby villages, rescue authorities of Shirak province told ARMENPRESS.

“Search operations are underway in Maralik, Artik and nearby villages,” authorities said.

Ground control has lost contact with a military SU-25 aircraft that was conducting a scheduled training flight.

Contact was lost around 10:20, December 4, the defense ministry said.

The aircraft took off from the Gyumri airport at 10:06.

Search and rescue operations are underway.

No further details were immediately available.

UPDATES:

14:22 - Military confirms the plane has crashed, wreckage found

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan