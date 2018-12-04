Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 December

Crash site of military SU-25 jet located, two pilots killed


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The SU-25 military jet that disappeared from radar screens this morning has crashed.

The crash site has been located, defense ministry spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan said on Facebook.

He said that the plane has crashed in the mountains in the Maralik region.

The killed pilots are Lt. Colonel Armen Babayan and Major Movses Manukyan.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration