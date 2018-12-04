Crash site of military SU-25 jet located, two pilots killed

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The SU-25 military jet that disappeared from radar screens this morning has crashed.

The crash site has been located, defense ministry spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan said on Facebook.

He said that the plane has crashed in the mountains in the Maralik region.

The killed pilots are Lt. Colonel Armen Babayan and Major Movses Manukyan.

