New culture will help to ensure new production quality and standards: President visits Agroholding Armenia LLC in Spitak

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian today paid a working visit to Lori province, his Office told Armenpress.

His first visit was to the Agroholding Armenia LLC in Spitak. The company’s unique pavilion and products presented at the Armenia Expo 2018 in Yerevan in September attracted the President. The company is engaged in cattle breeding and dairy production.

The President got acquainted with the company activities and upcoming programs, tasted the products and talked to the workers. Currently the company’s products are consumed mainly in Armenia, but works are being carried out for entering new markets.

President Sarkissian attached importance to the cooperation with the international companies having experience in this field, which, according to him, will help to introduce new culture in livestock and agricultural goods production by ensuring new production quality and standards which will contribute to expanding the production.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan



