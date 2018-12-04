Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 December

President Armen Sarkissian, spouse Nune Sarkissian lay flowers at cross-stone for memory of 1988 earthquake victims


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian and his spouse Nune Sarkissian, while in Lori province on a working visit, laid flowers at the cross-stone dedicated to the memory of the 1988 devastating earthquake victims, Sarkissian’s Office said on Facebok, reports Armepress.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




