We alliance extends condolences to families of pilots killed in SU-25 aircraft crash

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The We alliance has sent a letter of condolences to the families of pilots killed in a military SU-25 aircraft crash, reports Armenpress.

“We have learnt with a deep sorrow about the crash of SU-25 aircraft of the Armenian Armed Forces which was conducting a training flight today. The We alliance extends its deepest condolences and support to the families, relatives and friends of the killed pilots - Lt. Colonel Armen Babayan and Major Movses Manukyan”, the letter said.

On December 4 a military SU-25 aircraft of the Armenian Armed Forces disappeared from radars while conducting a training flight. Later the plane has been found in the mountains based on the search operations. Two pilots have been killed in the crash. Investigation has been launched to clarify the causes of the incident.

