Armenia to transition to liberalization of energy market in 2021

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenia will transition to a liberalization of electric-energy market in 2021 and will create new incentives for investors, caretaker Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan told reporters.

“I believe that the energy sector is one of the dynamically developing branches where the Armenian government is investing rather great funds. We also have major grant projects that concern energy saving itself. And I believe that we must gradually head in the direction of developing renewable energy. In 2021 we must go for liberalization. This will create new incentives for investors, also new opportunities for energy producers and consumers,” Avinyan said.

He said that Armenia has great opportunities because nature has given these opportunities in terms of both wind power and solar energy. He noted that the country has solar energy projects under development.

According to him, Armenia is among the few countries that has had serious progress in renewable energy. “We have one of the cheapest tariffs acquired from a solar power station in the world. And I think that great opportunities exist in this sector that we will use maximally,” he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan