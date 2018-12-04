Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 04-12-18

YEREVAN, 4 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 4 December, USD exchange rate up by 0.14 drams to 485.20 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 2.29 drams to 553.61 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.02 drams to 7.32 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.44 drams to 621.40 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price вup by 204.37 drams to 19192.11 drams. Silver price вup by 2.40 drams to 224.4 drams. Platinum price down by 11.98 drams to 12542.03 drams.