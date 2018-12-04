Armenian acting FM meets with Belgian Deputy Prime Minister - Foreign Minister

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, who is in Belgium on a working visit, met on December 4 with Belgian Deputy Prime Minister - Foreign Minister Didier Reynders.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, highly assessing the traditionally high level of bilateral and multilateral close cooperation, the Foreign Ministers of the two countries reaffirmed the readiness to take measures to further deepen and develop the cooperation in different spheres, particularly in the sphere of trade and economy. The interlocutors exchanged views on further enhancing partnership agenda, pointing out innovation, high technologies and creative education as priority directions.

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Didier Reynders expressed satisfaction over the cooperation between the two countries and mutual support in international institutions. Armenia-EU relations were also touched upon during the meeting. Acting FM Mnatsakanyan emphasized that the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement opens new opportunities for Armenia-EU cooperation.

Mnatsakanyan presented to his counterpart the recent domestic political developments in Armenia. Referring to the upcoming parliamentary elections, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan emphasized the commitment of the Government of Armenia to hold them free and fair that will meet the international standards.

A number of regional and international issues were also touched upon during the meeting, including the situation in Syria and the recent developments over Iran’s nuclear program.

The acting Foreign Minister of Armenia presented the approaches and position of Armenia on Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement. In this context the sides highlighted that the conflict should be settled through exclusively peaceful means in the sidelines of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chair format, which is the only internationally authorized format.

At the end of the meeting Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Didier Reynders signed the “Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Armenia and the Kingdom of Belgium on the remunerated work of family members of diplomatic missions and consular officers”.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan