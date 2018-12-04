Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, Federica Mogherini discuss Armenia-EU agenda

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Acting Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, who is in Brussels on a working visit, met on December 4 with High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini.

The sides discussed a number of issues on Armenia-EU agenda. Zohrab Mnatsakanyan emphasized that the new Government of Armenia has always displayed its commitment and political will to effectively implement the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement and has taken practical steps in this direction.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, in this context the sides highlighted the first sessions of Armenia-EU Partnership Council in Brussels in June and Armenia-EU Partnership Committee in Yerevan in November, which gave an opportunity to hold comprehensive discussions on the roadmap of the implementation of the agreement.

During the meeting Zohrab Mnatsakanyan noted that the decade of the Eastern Partnership initiative is a good opportunity to evaluate the achievements recorded until now and to outline the development prospects.

The acting Foreign Minister of Armenia presented the achievements of the Government of Armenia in the direction of reform implementation based on the mandate given by the people of Armenia. Speaking about the upcoming early parliamentary elections of Armenia, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan noted that holding a reliable and fair election is a priority for the Government.

The acting Foreign Minister of Armenia presented to Federica Mogherini the recent developments over Nagorno Karabakh peace process, and reaffirmed the commitment of Armenia to find an exclusively peaceful settlement to the conflict under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs.

The interlocutors referred to a number of pressing regional and international issues, exchanged views on the recent developments over Iran’s nuclear program.

