Azerbaijani attacking units repelled, exchange of gunfire still ongoing – Armenian ministry of defense

YEREVAN, JULY 28, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani military units which attacked the Armenian positions have been repelled to their original positions as of 09:20, suffering losses – the Armenian ministry of defense said in a statement. It added that the firefight still continues.

The Azeri forces launched an attack at the north-eastern part of Armenia overnight July 28.

The situation at the other parts of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is stable and under the full control of the Armenian military, the ministry of defense said.

As of 08:30, the Armenian military had three KIAs and two MIAs.