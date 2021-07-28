Armenia reports 280 daily coronavirus cases

YEREVAN. JULY 28, ARMENPRESS. 280 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 229,370, the ministry of healthcare reports.

6932 COVID-19 tests were conducted on July 27.

99 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 219,279.

The death toll stands at 4597 (no death case has been registered in the past one day).

The number of active cases is 4279.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan