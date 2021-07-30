Culture, history, cuisine, adventure tourism: Armenia and Jordan develop ties

YEREVAN, JULY 30, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Tourism Federation and the Tourism Association of Jordan signed a memorandum of cooperation aimed at boosting tourism ties between the two countries.

The document, which has already been signed by the President of the Jordan Tourism Association, has been taken to Armenia by expert in Jordan tourism Adel Amin. This is his third visit to Armenia this year. The visit aims at assessing the cooperation development opportunities in the tourism field and revealing the potential.

“Armenia is a small country, but is rich of its culture and heritage. I visited here for business purposes, but after seeing the tourism potential I decided to work on this direction. The diversity of the Armenian tourism result is very big, we can talk about history, culture, cuisine, adventure tourism. It should be used effectively. Being in Armenia I found for myself a new tourism site for enjoying”, Adel Amin said at a press conference in Armenpress.

Jordanians usually travel twice a year. They are searching for new places for vacation. According to him, Armenia has big potential for attracting the Jordanian market. He expressed confidence that Armenia meets the preferences of Jordanians. Number of Jordanians arriving in Armenia’s neighbor countries is one million. Of course, many of them look for sea vacation, but most of them also prefer cultural, urban and commercial forms of tourism.

The document signed envisages organizing mutual cognitive visits for reporters and tour operations.

President of the Armenian Tourism Federation Mekhak Apresyan stated that there is a promising opportunity of working with Jordan. Currently active discussions are underway. There is a confidence that the tour operators will offer respective packages as a result of a respective marketing work.

Adel Amin expressed confidence that the Armenian community in Jordan, which is very respected and has a great contribution to the country’s development, will also contribute to the development of tourism with Armenia.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan