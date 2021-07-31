Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   31 July

Boxing: Armenia’s Bachkov enters Tokyo 2020 quarterfinal with 4:1 win over Azerbaijan’s Chalabiyev

Boxing: Armenia’s Bachkov enters Tokyo 2020 quarterfinal with 4:1 win over Azerbaijan’s Chalabiyev

YEREVAN, JULY 31, ARMENPRESS. Armenian boxer Hovhannes Bachkov moved towards lightweight quarterfinals at Tokyo 2020 with a 4:1 victory over Azerbaijan’s Javid Chalabiyev, days after defeating Alston Ryan of Antigua and Barbuda.

Bachkov’s next opponent is Uzbekistan’s Elnur Abduraimov. The bout is set for August 3.

Editing by Stepan Kocharyan








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]