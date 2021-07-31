Boxing: Armenia’s Bachkov enters Tokyo 2020 quarterfinal with 4:1 win over Azerbaijan’s Chalabiyev

YEREVAN, JULY 31, ARMENPRESS. Armenian boxer Hovhannes Bachkov moved towards lightweight quarterfinals at Tokyo 2020 with a 4:1 victory over Azerbaijan’s Javid Chalabiyev, days after defeating Alston Ryan of Antigua and Barbuda.

Bachkov’s next opponent is Uzbekistan’s Elnur Abduraimov. The bout is set for August 3.

Editing by Stepan Kocharyan