Macron informs Pashinyan about decision on providing Armenia with 200 thousand doses of COVID-19 vaccine

YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held a phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister, the French President congratulated Nikol Pashinyan on being appointed Prime Minister of Armenia and saluted the uninterrupted implementation of democratic processes in the country. Macron informed Pashinyan about the decision to provide Armenia with 200 thousand of does of COVID-19 vaccines. PM Pashinyan expressed gratitude to Macron for that.

The Prime Minister of Armenia provided information on the recent border provocations by Azerbaijan, as well as Azerbaijan's aggressive rhetoric, emphasizing that their purpose is to destabilize the situation in the region. He also considered inadmissible the trials based on trumped up charges of Armenian captives in Azerbaijan.

President Macron strongly highlighted the demarcation and delimitation between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Agreeing with this idea, the Armenian Prime Minister stressed that the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict are not intersecting processes. He reiterated the proposal to deploy a CSTO observation mission along the border, or in case of impossibility of such a decision, as an alternative, the deployment of an observation mission of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries.

The French President reaffirmed his readiness to continue consistent efforts aimed at the establishment of lasting peace in the region.

PM Pashinyan expressed confidence that the regional initiatives and steps can succeed if they are approved by all the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries. Prime Minister Pashinyan stressed that the Armenian government welcomed the statements made by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs following November 9, including in the direction of resumption of the negotiation process, and is ready to be fully involved in the negotiation process.