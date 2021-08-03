The best method of human social protection is dignified job – PM Pashinyan introduces newly appointed Minister

YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan visited the Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor and presented to the staff the newly appointed Minister Narek Mkrtchyan.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime MInister, Pashinyan noted that it's a formal event, since Narek Mkrtchyan had served as the acting Minister for a long time. Pashinyan congratulated the Minister and wished him success in the responsible work.

Nikol Pashinyan attached great importance to providing social assistance to the disabled servicemen, so as the can return to normal life as soon as possible.

''You know, my belief is that the best way to ensure a person's social protection is to ensure dignified job for him. That is, a person is best socially protected when he has a decent job. And this should be the our goal’', Pashinyan said.

The newly appointed Minister thanked PM Pashinyan for trusting him the management of the extremely responsible sphere.