Rustam Badasyan to be appointed SRC Chairman

YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. The issues of relieving Edward Hovhannisyan of the post of Chairman of the State Revenue Committee (SRC) and appointing Rustam Badasyan to that post are included in the Government agenda, ARMENPRESS was informed from the e-gov.am website.

Earlier today, Rustam Badasyan wrote on his Facebook page that he completes his service as the Minister of Justice of Armenia.