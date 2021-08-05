Tokyo 2020: Fans gather at Yerevan airport to greet Team Armenia’s Simon Martirosyan and Artur Davtyan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 5, ARMENPRESS. Sports fans gathered at the Yerevan airport on August 5 to greet Team Armenia weightlifter Simon Martirosyan and gymnast Artur Davtyan, who returned from the Tokyo Olympic Games after winning silver and bronze respectively.

“I wouldn’t say that the silver medal is a victory,” Martirosyan told reporters. “I really wanted victory so that I could dedicate it to our men who died in the war. I couldn’t. It wasn’t my day.”

On the other hand, Davtyan said his bronze is a victory considering the existing conditions in Armenia. “This isn’t just my victory, it’s the victory of all of us,” he said. Davtyan became the first Armenian artistic gymnast to win an Olympic medal in over 40 years.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan