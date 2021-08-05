VAR system to be used in remaining European qualifier matches for FIFA World Cup – UEFA

YEREVAN, AUGUST 5, ARMENPRESS. UEFA announced that the video assistant referee (VAR) system will be used in all remaining European Qualifier matches for the FIFA World Cup 2022.

“UEFA can confirm that the video assistant referee (VAR) system will be used, with the agreement of FIFA, in all remaining European Qualifier matches for the FIFA World Cup 2022, following a decision taken by the UEFA Executive Committee in July 2021”, UEFA announced in a statement.

“The system will be operational as of matchday 4 and includes all remaining matches taking place from September 2021.

The initial plans to start using VAR in UEFA national team qualification competitions were postponed due to the logistical complications and risks associated with the COVD-19 pandemic.

The VAR implementation, which is being organised by UEFA, will be carried out on site at the stadium of the host association, with the use of specific vans supplied by the UEFA VAR providers.”