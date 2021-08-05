Armenian Defense Minister tasks to eliminate Azerbaijani servicemen trying to cross Armenian border

YEREVAN, AUGUST 5, ARMENPRESS. The Minister of Defense of Armenia Arshak Karapetyan ordered to eliminate the Azerbaijani servicemen trying to cross the Armenian border at the August 5 sitting of the Board under the Minister of Defense.

ARMENPRESS reports media representatives and Telegram Channels inform that, in particular, the Minister of Defense Arshak Karapetyan very strictly tasked to open fire immediately, to eliminate by any means the Azerbaijani servicemen who will try to cross the border of Armenia.

At the same time, he warned that those commanders in whose territory the Azerbaijanis will advance even a centimeter will be severely punished.