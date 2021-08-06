Situation at Yeraskh section of Armenia-Azerbaijan border stabilized – MoD

YEREVAN, AUGUST 6, ARMENPRESS. The situation at the Yeraskh section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, as of 18:00 on August 6, after the provocation carried out by the Azerbaijani side the same day, has stabilized, the fire that broke out in the intermediate area as a result of the adversary’s shooting has been extinguished, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MoD Armenia.

According to the source, the Armenian side has suffered no casualties.

On August 6, at around 12:10 , the Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired from different caliber firearms at the Armenian positions in the Yeraskh section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, as a result of which the grass cover of the intermediate section was set on fire. The Armenian Ministry of Defense reported that the Armenian side was carrying out countermeasures to silence the adversary.