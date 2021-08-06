We need infrastructures to support industry – Pashinyan presents newly appointed Minister of High-tech Industry

YEREVAN, AUGUST 6, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia NikolPashinyan visited the Ministry of High-tech Industry and presented newly appointed Minister Vahagn Khachaturyan to the staff.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister, the Head of the Government thanked Hayk Chobanyan for his activities as Minister, emphasizing that they will discuss with the latter the issue of finding the correct and effective format for future cooperation.

Afterwards, Nikol Pashinyan congratulated Vahagn Khachaturyan on the occasion of assuming the post of the Minister of High-tech Industry, commenting on the reactions in the media over his appointment, ‘’Mr. Khachaturyan is the representative of the generation, who during the leadership of Karen Demirchyan, had a direct participation in the industrialization of Armenia. And I want to emphasize the fact that during the Soviet period, in 70-80s, the Republic of Armenia was a really highly industrialized country according to the criteria of that period’’.

According to Pashinyan, despite the fact that today’s environment is quite different from the environment of that period, the goal of the establishment of the Ministry was to transform Armenia into a highly industrialized country. ‘’This is also the reason why we highlight and prioritize the agenda of opening of regional communications and we must consistently take all the measures for overcoming Armenia’s blockade and achieve the necessary infrastructures for supporting the industry. I am speaking about the railway, which will link Armenia with the world in all directions. Of course, it’s clear that this is not only the agenda of the Ministry of High-tech technologies, that’s the agenda of our Government and the state system’’, Pashinyan said.

The newly appointed Minister thanked the Prime Minister for the trust and noted, ‘’I understand the responsibility of my work and what expectations there are. We all have the opportunity to participate in the development of the Republic of Armenia. My activities in the past have always been aimed at it, irrespective of my status. Now in this new status I feel much more responsibility’’, Vahagn Kachaturyan said.