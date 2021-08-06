China ready to reinforce combination of development strategies with Armenia - Li Keqiang

YEREVAN, AUGUST 6, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of the People's Republic of China Li Keqiang sent a congratulatory message to Nikol Pashinyan on the occasion of being appointed Prime Minister of Armenia. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister, the message runs as follows,

''Your Excellency,

Honorable Mr. Prime Minister,

I convey to you the sincere congratulations in the name of the Government of the People's Republic of China and personally me, on the occasion of your appointment as the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia.

In the recent years Chinese-Armenian relations have recorded stable and healthy development, significant results have been achieved in a wide range of spheres.

The Chinese side is ready to reinforce the combination of the development strategies and deepen the mutually beneficial cooperation with the Armenian side, in order to ensure a continuous upsurge in the content of the friendly relations between China and Armenia for the benefit of both countries and peoples.

I wish Armenia prosperity and fortification, and happiness and welfare to the people’’.