YEREVAN, AUGUST 6, ARMENPRESS. Nearly 800 servicemen from 6 countries, including from Armenia, will participate in the CSTO "Inviolable Brotherhood" military exercise, which will take place in November in Kazan, ARMENPRESS reports, Ria Novosti informed, citing the press service of Russia's Central Military District.

''The military delegations of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan conducted a inspection of the place of practical operations yesterday, determined the composition of the forces participating in the exercise. Thus, a total of about 800 servicemen will take part in the joint practical operations'', reads the statement.

90 units of equipment of the Russian Armed Forces, including two "Mi-24", "Mi-8" helicopters, "Su-24MR" and "Su-34" planes will be involved in the exercises. Representatives of other ministries and departments of the CSTO member states will also take part in the exercise.