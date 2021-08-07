Tokyo 2020: Boxer Hovhannes Bachkov to be Team Armenia’s flag-bearer at closing ceremony

TOKYO, AUGUST 7, ARMENPRESS. Boxer Hovhannes Backov will be Team Armenia’s flag-bearer at the closing ceremony of the 32nd summer Olympic Games in Tokyo. Bachkov, who won bronze at the lightweight division, was the flag-bearer at the opening ceremony too.

The closing ceremony will begin on August 8 at 15:00 local time. Japan’s mayor will ceremonially hand over the Olympic flag to the mayor of Paris, where the next summer Olympic Games will take place.

Team Armenia is bringing home 4 medals – two silver and two bronze.

Greco-Roman wrestler, 2016 Olympic champion Artur Aleksanyan and weightlifter Simon Martirosyan won silver medals, while gymnast Artur Davtyan and boxer Hovhannes Bachkov won bronze.

