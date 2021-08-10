CSTO Secretary-General visits Yeraskh section of Armenia-Azerbaijan border

YEREVAN, AUGUST 10, ARMENPRESS. Secretary-General of the CSTO Stanislav Zas, accompanied by Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Lieutenant – General Andranik Makaryan and other officers visited the south-western border of Armenia on August 10. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MoD Armenia, Stanislav Zas particularly visited the military positions located in Yeraskh section of the border, and got acquainted with the border situation. The ceasefire violation incidents of the last few weeks were presented to the CSTO Secretary-General.

Stanislav Zas observed the service at the military positions and talked with the servicemen.

The CSTO Secretary General also answered the questions of the reporters, presenting the position of the CSTO on the situation and the measures aimed at the de-escalation of tensions. Zas noted that the opportunities for a peaceful, political settlement of the border situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border are not exhausted and it’s necessary to consistently work in that direction.

CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas also visited Yerablur Military Pantheon, laid flowers to the tombs of the servicemen who fell defending the motherland.