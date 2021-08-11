Azerbaijan attacks Artsakh army positions with combat drones

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 11, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani military attacked Artsakh’s Defense Army military positions with combat drones in the morning of August 11.

“On August 11, around 08:29 - 08:58, Azerbaijan used strike UAVs in the direction of Defense Army positions. The Armenian side didn’t suffer casualties,” the Defense Army said, adding that they provided information and facts about the attack to the Russian peacekeeping command.

