President of parliament, SDHP representatives discuss issues related to Armenia's domestic political situation

YEREVAN, AUGUST 11, ARMENPRESS. President of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan received the representatives of Social Democratic Hunchakian Party - Central Board Chairman Hambik Sarafian, Central Board Member Khachik Keshishian and Head of Armenia Office Sedrak Achemian.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press serviceof the parliament of Armenia, greeting the guests, the Head of the parliament highlighted the participation of the party in the new format of cooperation with the extra-parliamentary forces. Alen Simonyan valued the partnership with the SDHP, also considering its role in the Armenian communities of the Diaspora.

Referring to the post-war situation in Armenia and the future of the country, SDHP Central Board Chairman Hambik Sarafian highlighted the activities of the legislative, the laws and decisions to be taken in the future.

The sides discussed issues related to the domestic political life of the country, highlighting the consolidtion of the political forces for overcoming external challanges, irrespective of differences of opinions.

Strengthening of Armenia-Diaspora relations was also touched upon at the meeting.