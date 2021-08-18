Over 39 billion drams investments planned for Armenian railway sector by 2024

YEREVAN, AUGUST 18, ARMENPRESS. Over 39 billion drams in investment is planned in Armenia’s railway sector by 2024, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting.

“We’ve had a rather lengthy and detailed discussion with South-Caucasian Railways company. I am very happy to note that an agreement was reached and we can expect that we’ll truly have an entirely other quality railway until 2024,” he said.

Pashinyan also attached importance to changes in air transportation. “Two local airlines are being founded in Armenia, of course with foreign investments, which actually makes the assessment better and not worse. The air transportation sector is displaying rather good dynamics for attracting foreign investments. Our objective must be such to increase this investment interest, develop it and be able to support so that the investments are effective.”