Armenian Armed Forces ready to repel any provocative action organized by Aliyev

YEREVAN, AUGUST 18, ARMENPRESS. The president of Azerbaijan can announce whatever he wants, but those announcements have nothing to do with the reality, ARMENPRESS reports Deputy Chief of the Armed Forces, Major-General Edvard Asryan told the reporters in a briefing, referring to Aliyev's announcement of August 17 about aspirations towards Sev Lake in Syunik Province and other territories of Armenia.

''That a distorted history, it's information that has no grounds for us. His announcements further increase our vigilance and we are ready to repel any provocative action organized by him’’, Asryan said.

Edvard Asryan participated in the closed discussion at the National Assembly of Armenia on the border situation.