PM Pashinyan highlights significance of EEU single market of gas, petroleum

YEREVAN, AUGUST 20, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the creation of a normative basis for the Eurasian Economic Union’s single market of gas, oil and petroleum as a crucial component for the development of the integration union.

“We are convinced that consistent and transparent work aimed at the creation of a normative basis for the single market of gas, oil and petroleum is one of the core components for the union’s effective development. The effective use of energy potential can be the answer to many challenges, contributing to strengthening of energy security and sustainable development of our economies,” TASS quoted Pashinyan as saying during the EEU inter-governmental council session in Kyrgyzstan.

Pashinyan said Armenia is satisfied over the significant work done by the Eurasian Economic Commission and the authorized bodies of the EEU member states over the development of single markets of gas, oil and petroleum. “We hope to continue constructive work based on mutual understanding and the interests of all EEU member countries.”