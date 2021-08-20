New subscribers of the ucom’s mobile internet ugo 5500, ugo 7500 and ubox 12500 tariff plans to get 2x more internet

YEREVAN, AUGUST 20, ARMENPRESS. Until September 30, all new subscribers of Ucom's mobile internet uGo 5500, uGo 7500 and uBox 12500 postpaid tariff plans will receive 2X gigabytes, as well as an additional 30 GB of internet on the 20th of each month. In particular, the subscribers of uGo 5500 tariff plan will receive 80+30 GB instead of the previous 40+30 GB, the uGo 7500 subscribers will get 140+30 GB instead of the previous 70+30 GB, as well as the uBox 12500 subscribers will receive 200+30 GB instead of the previous of 100+30 GB.

"To take advantage of this offer, you don’t need to sign any commitment, you only need to visit one of the Ucom sales and service centers with an ID card", said Ara Khachatryan, Director General at Ucom.

Let us add that the 2X gigabytes will be provided every month, until December 31, 2021.