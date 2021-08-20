Lifecycle extension of Armenian NPP discussed

YEREVAN, AUGUST 20, ARMENPRESS. The first working meeting on the double extension of the lifecycle of the #2 power unit of the Armenian nuclear power plant was held in Armenia with the involvement of Russian companies and organizations.

“Our common objective jointly with the Russian experts is the maximum increase of the Armenian NPP’s operational safety, reliability and effectiveness. Preliminary calculations show that the plant can be additionally operated beyond 2026,” the Armenian NPP’s director Eduard Martirosyan said.

Rosatom Service is in charge of coordinating the task force.