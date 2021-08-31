President Sarkissian congratulates newly-elected President of Estonia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory message to newly-elected President of Estonia Alar Karis.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President's Office, the message runs as follows,

''I am convinced that your activity as the President of the country will further strengthen the partnership between Armenia and Estonia for the benefit of our countries and peoples.

Armenia attaches great importance to the continuous strengthening of friendly relations and constructive dialogue with Estonia, and I hope that due to joint efforts the warm Armenian-Estonian relations will continue to develop and strengthen both bilaterally and multilaterally’'.