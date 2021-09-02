South Ossetia’s President congratulates President of Artsakh on 30th anniversary of Proclamation of Artsakh Republic

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. President of South Ossetia Anatoly Bibilov sent a congratulatory message to President of Artsakh on the occasion of Artsakh Day.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Artsakh President’s Office, the message runs as follows,

‘’On behalf of the people of South Ossetia, on my own behalf, I extend my warmest greetings and sincere congratulations to all the people of Artsakh on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Proclamation of the Republic of Artsakh.

Thirty years ago, the heroic people of ancient Artsakh proclaimed the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, exercising their inalienable right to self-determination. The expression of the will of the people led to the most difficult trials and the further intensification of the bloody struggle that continues to this day.

The people of South Ossetia, who know well the price for freedom and independence, are in solidarity with our brothers in Artsakh who are fighting for the right to live on their land.

I am confident that the friendship and cooperation between our countries, which are based on long-standing traditions of mutual respect and assistance, will be further strengthened and developed for the benefit of the peoples of South Ossetia and Artsakh.

On this significant day, I wish the Republic of Artsakh peace, prosperity, and you, dear Arayik Vladimirovich, good health and new success in your mission of serving to the Motherland’’.